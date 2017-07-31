Haddis Desta Tadesse is the director for Ethiopia and the African Union (AU) at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation where he leads the team which oversees partnerships across the region and investments in Ethiopia’s agricultural development, health, financial services, water and sanitation, nutrition and emergency relief by managing programs and building diplomatic relations with key partners and stakeholders, including governments, AU and UN officials, donors, private sector decision-makers, NGOs and members of the press.