x

News

Gas dev. project behind schedule
Business | Sep 23
Gas development project behind schedule
Ethiopia’s first natural gas development project in the Ogaden basin, Somali Regional State, is delayed due to various reasons including complex negotiations with the Djiboutian government on gas pipeline construction to the port of Djibouti.
Read more
US embassy announces DV program putting concerns to rest
Politics | Sep 25
US embassy announces DV program putting concerns to rest
Putting aside the concerns that surrounded the DV lottery, the US embassy announced today that DV-2019 registration will be opened Tuesday October 3, 2017.
Read more
Embassy grills Chinese companies over alleged abuse
Politics | Sep 23
Embassy grills Chinese companies over alleged abuse
The Chinese embassy in Addis Ababa called an unprecedented meeting with all Chinese companies operating in the country last week following repeated events such as labor issues and abuse of accusations involving Chinese companies working in the country, The Reporter has learnt.
Read more
Gov. ignores 140 mln birr fertilizer blending plants in favor of imports 
Business | Sep 23
Gov. ignores 140 mln birr fertilizer blending plants in favor of imports  
The fate of four factories unknown Four state-owned fertilizer blending factories which were built at a total cost of 140 million birr a couple of years ago have ceased operation after government’s sudden shift to import blended fertilizers from the international market, The Reporter has learnt.
Read more
The Sugar Saga: Shipment to Kenya stranded at Moyale
Business | Sep 23
The Sugar Saga: Shipment to Kenya stranded at Moyale
Once again the Ethiopian Sugar Corporation (ESC) has found itself in a middle of a controversy as sugar export worth USD 2.2 million, destined to Kenya, was stuck at Ethio-Kenya border after the Corporation lost contact with the purchasing company.
Read more
US companies seek level playing field, transparency to invest in Ethiopia
Business | Sep 23
US companies seek level playing field, transparency to invest in Ethiopia
As more American companies are coming to engage in various investment projects in Ethiopia they are demanding for level playing field and transparency.
Read more
Opposition parties express concern over border conflict
Politics | Sep 23
Opposition parties express concern over border conflict
The Ethiopian Federal Democratic Unity Forum (Medrek), the All Ethiopian Unity Party (AEUP) and Blue Party (Blue) Thursday expressed concern over the recent conflict that erupted along the Oromia-Ethiopian Somali Region border.
Read more
Advertisement

Interview

From Addis to Hollywood
Interview | Sep 23
From Addis to Hollywood
Alberto Frezza is a noted actor of Italian ancestry but grew up in Ethiopia. He has been in a number of TV series including Dead of Summer and in films such as Born to Race, Angel Falls in Love and the Battle Force.
The progress on MDGs, SDGs
Interview | Sep 16
The progress on MDGs, SDGs
Haddis Desta Tadesse is the director for Ethiopia and the African Union (AU) at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation where he leads the team which oversees partnerships across the region and investments in Ethiopia’s agricultural development, health, financial services, water and sanitation, nutrition and emergency relief by managing programs and building diplomatic relations with key partners and stakeholders, including governments, AU and UN officials, donors, private sector decision-makers, NGOs and members of the press.
Building a bridge between Western investors and companies in Africa
Interview | Sep 16
Building a bridge between Western investors and companies in Africa
A native of Minnesota, Laura Davis is a partner with RENEW based in Ethiopia.
Returnee’s Holiday
Interview | Sep 09
Returnee’s Holiday
Ethiopia is one of the countries in the world with more than three million of its citizens residing in foreign land. In light of the upcoming New Year, The Reporter has approached eight diaspora returnees to ask lighthearted question about their life, their hopes and dreams and what they wish for in the coming year.
Off to diplomacy
Interview | Sep 02
Off to diplomacy
Prior to being appointed ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the US recently, Kassa Teklebirhan served as minister for federal and pastoral development affairs for the past two years.
Investing on the future
Interview | Sep 02
Investing on the future
Solomon Zewdu (MD) is the Health and Nutrition Development Lead with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in Ethiopia.
Newspaper
Newspaper

Newspaper Archive

Gallery