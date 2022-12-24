EFF awaits gov’t funding as CHAN competition draws nearer

The Ethiopian Football Federation (EFF) has asked the government for 50 million birr to help cover expenses for the African Nations Championships (CHAN), which will be held in Algeria from January 13 to February 4, 2023.

The EFF asserted that it is making administrative preparations and that it needs substantial financial resources for competition preparation and expenses.

The national team is expected to start preparing for the event with the Betking Ethiopian Premier League (EPL) matches suspended. The Walias will travel to Morocco once they have finished their home preparations.

On the other hand, the EFF is awaiting the necessary funds to make preparations for the event.

One week before the start of regular practice, Wubetu Abate, the coach of the Walias team, will reveal the final 28 players from the 42 called up.

After making it to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) competition after eight years, the Walias were waiting for the release of 41 million birr from the government for the team’s preliminary preparations and travel to Cameroon.