Kuru Fest 2, a music festival put on by Kuru Events, will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on December 24, 2022, in Bole Fana Park. For 150 birr, Kuru Fest cordially welcomes you to attend their event, which will have music, an art gallery, barbecue, games, competitions, giveaways, and a kids’ area. The Ahun app can be used to purchase tickets online.

YALEM

This weekend, The Editor, behind the Sapphire Hotel in Bole, will debut Yaphet W. Tekeu’s Yalem exhibition. The show, presented by Blue Media, will be on display until January 14, 2023, with the theme “The World Through an African Traveler’s Eyes.” The gallery will be open from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Barbi

The Diamond Ethiopia Events-hosted barbeque will be held at the Pyramid Resort in Debrezeyt on December 31, 2022. The event runs from 2:00 p.m. to midnight and costs 899 birr, which includes transportation for early birds, BBQ, drinks, and a live DJ. The Ahun app can be used to purchase tickets.