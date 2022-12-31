Saturday, December 31, 2022
Gov't allocates 21 mln birr for the national team

Gov’t allocates 21 mln birr for the national team

Dawit Tolesa
By: Dawit Tolesa

Walias to prepare for CHAN in Morocco, will face morocco in a friendly match

Nearly 21 million birr is set aside by the Ethiopian government to cover the costs of sending the national team to the African Nations Championship (CHAN), which will be hosted by Algeria.

The national squad will go to Morocco on January 4, 2023, to practice before traveling to Algeria, according to the Ethiopian Football Federation (EFF).

In order to undertake preparations, the EFF had requested 50 million birr from the government. The Walias will play in a friendly game against Morocco’s CHAN team.

Wubetu Abate, Walia’s coach, has selected 28 players to participate in the upcoming game. Two participants, though, left for personal reasons.

The Walias began their regular preparation following the suspension of the Ethiopian Premier League (EPL) on December 26, 2022.

