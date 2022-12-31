Getaneh Kebede retires from int’l football

Getaneh Kebede, a striker for the Ethiopian national team, has decided to end his career on the international stage. Getaneh, who scored 33 goals in 65 games, was selected for the national team by Coach Wubetu Abate and was expected to lead the line for the Walias’ in the Algerian CHAN competition.

Walia’s leading goal scorer since his first international appearance told fans on Wednesday that he was quitting the national squad.

Getaneh earned his international debut. He participated in the 2017 and 2021 African Cup of Nations as well as the 2014 World Cup qualifying games. He is one of only two players to play for the Walias in both the 2021 AFCON roster and the 2013 African Cup of Nations after a 31-year absence. The other player is Shemeles Bekele.

Wubetu Abate, the national team’s coach, has selected 28 players, including Getaneh, to compete in the seventh iteration of the African Nations Championship (CHAN), which will take place in Algeria in a few days.

Getaneh’s reinstatement to the national squad is reportedly the subject of intense negotiations with the EFF’s management.

He began his club career with Debub Police and is currently a player for Wolkite City. In 2013, he switched to Dedebit before signing a two-year contract with the all-time EPL winners, St. George, in 2018. At the time, he was also the leading scorer in the Ethiopian Premier League (EPL).