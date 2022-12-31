Saturday, December 31, 2022
CAF selects three Ethiopians to assist in CHAN tournament

By: Dawit Tolesa

Three Ethiopians have been chosen by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the continent’s governing body for football, to assist in a variety of professional capacities during the African Nations Championship (CHAN) competition that will take place in Algeria.

Three Ethiopians have been nominated by CAF, including Isaias Jira, president of the Ethiopian Football Federation (EFF). Isayas has been chosen to join the CHAN event’s organizing committee. The tournament will take place from January 13 to February 4, 2023.

He had also been on the committee for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

In addition, Abraham Mebratu, an instructor with the CAF, has been chosen to join the technical study team. He will engage with previous players, coaches, and CAF instructors to study the technical aspects of the sport.

The former coach was also selected by FIFA as a technical expert for a two-year term that could be renewed in certain circumstances.

FIFA international referee Bamlak Tesema, who has officiated at numerous continental and international competitions, will travel to Algeria to take partover the 2023 CHAN tournament.

Bamlak, one of the 12 video assistant referees (VAR), will arrive at the venue with prior experience refereeing matches in different continental events.

The EFF responded to the appointment by expressing its satisfaction that Ethiopians had been given varied roles in the CHAN tournament.

National teams made up of athletes who are currently competing in their respective local leagues will compete in the tournament’s seventh edition. 

