For this New Year’s Eve event, Yohi TK will be hosting the Nahom Concert on December 31, 2022, with Nahom Yohannes and Veronica Adane. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. at the Mosiac Hotel in Bole, with tickets costing 600 birr and available for purchase through the Ahun app.

PMG Events

This weekend, Lij Michael and Ephrem Tamiru will perform in a prestigious New Year’s Eve performance hosted by PMG Events at the Sheraton Addis Luxury hotel. An open bar and an open buffet are provided for the event, which begins at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are available on the Ahun app for 10,000 birr apiece.

Outdoor Cinema

Mebrhit Communications and Events and Axumit are hosting a movie night this Saturday and Sunday at the Ghion Hotel. A Christmas movie night-themed open-air cinema that runs from December 24, 2022, to January 8, 2023, will open its doors starting at 5:30 p.m., which costs 200 birr.