Saturday, December 31, 2022
Yohi TK

Yohi TK

Rebecca Tewodros
By: Rebecca Tewodros

For this New Year’s Eve event, Yohi TK will be hosting the Nahom Concert on December 31, 2022, with Nahom Yohannes and Veronica Adane. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. at the Mosiac Hotel in Bole, with tickets costing 600 birr and available for purchase through the Ahun app.

PMG Events

Yohi TK

This weekend, Lij Michael and Ephrem Tamiru will perform in a prestigious New Year’s Eve performance hosted by PMG Events at the Sheraton Addis Luxury hotel. An open bar and an open buffet are provided for the event, which begins at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are available on the Ahun app for 10,000 birr apiece.

Outdoor Cinema

Outdoor Cinema

Mebrhit Communications and Events and Axumit are hosting a movie night this Saturday and Sunday at the Ghion Hotel. A Christmas movie night-themed open-air cinema that runs from December 24, 2022, to January 8, 2023, will open its doors starting at 5:30 p.m., which costs 200 birr.

Taking Art online
Working for inclusivity, accessibility
