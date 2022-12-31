Board cancels referendum voter registration in 11 constituencies

Saturday, December 31, 2022
NewsBoard cancels referendum voter registration in 11 constituencies

Elias Tegegn
It plans to register voters with new staff

The National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) has invalidated voter registration in 11 constituencies in the southern nation, nationalities, and people’s region after discovering the registration of ineligible voters.

The Board planned to complete voters’ registration in the region by January 4, 2022.

After inspecting the status of the plan, the inspection team identified ineligible voters in constituencies found in Wollayta and Gofa zones, according to the NEBE. Following the inspection team’s findings, the Board decided to cancel registration at such stations as well as cease operations.

Impropriety was identified in the constituencies of Duaba, Dola, Wermuma Betalo, Hembecho, Mante Gerara, Tome Gerara, and Wachaga Busha in the Wolayta zone, as well as Jawa Gore Ada, Jawla Wega Mesetela, and Bulqi in the Gofa zone.

Individuals who are ineligible to register have been discovered, according to the Board, which also indicated that staff members were found when incorrectly adding the name list.

It further stated that several people appeared on the voter list despite not being present at the polling sites, and that many cards with the same name appeared.

The Board stated that constituency staff employees had been dismissed and that the Federal Police would be investigating all of the staff members and their collaborators.

To compensate for the delay, the Board finally agreed to register voters with new poll workers and is working to extend the registration timeline.

In August, the House of Federation approved holding a referendum in six zones and five woredas that were part of the Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples Region (SNNPR) and establishing a new region based on the outcome of the vote.

