Authorities raised fuel prices by about 10 percent, the third adjustment in less than nine months, as the government continued its plan to phase out fuel subsidies in a year.

A litre of diesel increased by 13 percent to 67.3 birr, while benzene increased by seven percent to 61.29 birr a litre, the Ministry of Trade & Regional Integration announced. Starting at Midnight, tonight, the new price will be in effect.