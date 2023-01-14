The LinkUp Addis team is excited to present Zoya+, the 2023 kickoff treat, which brings together all the best parts of previous Zoya events with exciting new additions, on January 21, 2023, at 4:00 PM at the Greek Club.

Those over the age of 25 are welcome to attend the event with an entrance fee of 450 birr and a complimentary beer.

Local Boutique

On January 14 and 15, 2023, the Capital Hotel and Spa will host the Local Boutique, a bazaar focusing on local goods. Participants can enjoy shopping, dining, and listening to live music between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Pool Party

On January 15, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., Kuriftu Resort Bishoftu will once again play host to the annual Amapiano pool party. You can purchase tickets through the Ahun app for 300 birr.