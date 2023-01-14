Emirates intends to recruit Ethiopian cabin crew

Candidates who are interested in the possibility of becoming a member of Emirates Airlines’ cabin crew team will have the opportunity to participate in an assessment that the industry-leading airline, Emirates Airlines, will be hosting in Addis Ababa next week.

The assessment will take place on January 17, 2023, and the candidates will need to demonstrate the ability to “lead with confidence” and take charge when it comes to managing aircraft services, security, and safety protocols.

The airline is searching for applicants who can “deliver simple yet personalized and impeccable hospitality while generating memorable moments for their consumers.”

Candidates who submit an application for the assessment, which can be done online through their website, should be ready to commit a full day to the assessment process at the venue. They should be able to speak and write English fluently and are expected to be at least 160 cm tall and able to reach 212 cm, along with the requirement to meet the employment visa criteria of the United Arab Emirates in order to be considered for its cabin crew positions.

In addition to having at least a high school diploma, candidates must also have worked in hospitality or customer service for at least one year.

Newly recruited members of the cabin crew will undergo training of the highest caliber and participate in educational activities, according to the airline.

The employment opportunity comes with a benefits package that includes perks such as a tax-free salary, free housing, free transportation to and from work, free medical coverage, and exclusive discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai, where the crew is based. It also provides its employees and their families with travel benefits, which entitle them to free or discounted airfare to any of the places that the airline services.

Its worldwide cabin crew team currently comprises 160 nationalities, and it conducts international operations in over 130 cities across six continents using a contemporary fleet of more than 200 wide-body aircraft. It is also the biggest operator of Boeing 777 and Airbus A380 planes worldwide.

The airline, which has been operating in Ethiopia for the past 17 years, offers daily flights both to and from Addis Ababa. It is one of the biggest competitor of the Ethiopian Airlines in Africa.

It offers flights departing from Addis Ababa to a total of 136 locations spread across the continents of Africa, Asia, Europe, North and South America, and the Middle East.