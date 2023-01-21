Saturday, January 21, 2023
Addis EventsRoyal Fest

Rebecca Tewodros
Rebecca Tewodros

The Royal Fest Jamaica, a pre-party for the royal fest hosted in Montego Bay, Jamaica, on May 26–29, will take place on January 27, 2023, and is organized by Abyssinia and Negus Entertainment.

Grammy-nominated Jesse Royal, Jason Panton, Lij Michael, and numerous other Ethiopian talents will perform at the event. Entrance to the event, which will take place at Club Xtreme, will cost 350 birr for early birds, 500 birr for regular tickets, and 1000 birr for VIP tickets.

Gluten Free-Dom

You can see Gluten Free-Dom at the recently opened Ethiopian Metropolitan Gallery as a part of a triple exhibition by renowned artist Bekele Mekonnen. Beginning on January 21, 2023, the exhibition will be open to visitors without charge from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Kuru Fest

On Monday, January 21, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., Fana Park will play host to the second annual Kuru Fest, which will feature sets from at least six DJs. Tickets for the event cost 150 birr and can be purchased using the Ahun app.

Previous article
Art through boxing: starting a conversation on gender bias
Next article
Timket and Ketera: A celebration through unity
