Saturday, January 21, 2023
Services
Search
Subscribe
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
BusinessFixing Addis light rail may cost at least $60 million

Fixing Addis light rail may cost at least $60 million

Eyob Tikuye
By: Eyob Tikuye

Lack of spare components has idled 23 trains

About USD 60 million is required to repair over 23 trains of the Addis Ababa Light Rail, officials said.

The light rail, which goes in both directions, was built to make up for the lack of transportation in the capital, which is home to four million people and sees two million more come and go every day.

The Chinese Exim Bank provided the funding for the 31.6-kilometer-long electrified light rail transportation system, which was inaugurated eight years ago with the goal of serving 60,000 people per hour. The east-west line of the system is 17.4 kilometers long, and the north-south line is 16.9 kilometers long. The China Railway Eryuan Engineering Group Company (CREEC) built it.

Officials dragged their feet for years before finally acknowledging that the project did not proceed according to plan, despite the fact that a performance assessment conducted by the Federal Auditor General showed that the majority of the wagons are inactive.

In an interview with The Reporter, Mitku Asmare, the head of the Addis Ababa Transport Bureau, admitted that 23 of the light rail system’s 40 trains are currently inoperable due to a lack of spare parts. The administration of the light rail system has recently been transferred to his Bureau.

“Our assessment shows USD 60 million is needed for spare parts,” Mitku said.

The Addis Ababa City Administration has provided a subsidy of one billion birr for the operation of the light rail since the revenue generated from the sale of tickets is not enough to pay its monthly operating costs. Today, the light rail transports 56,000 people each and every day with just 18 trains, but if all of the trains were functioning, it could transport more than double that number.

Previous article
Bill proposes liberalizing domestic airline industry
Next article
Liquidity shortage returns, new loan applications halt
- Advertisement -

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Liquidity shortage returns, new loan applications halt

Selamawit Mengesha -
Banks have been compelled to halt considering new loan...

Bill proposes liberalizing domestic airline industry

Ashenafi Endale -
Foreign aviators demand tax holiday, operating space The federal government...

Electric cars pose risk to insurers, create new claim scenarios

Selamawit Mengesha -
Charter revision underway Insurance firms are confronted with new claim...

Enabling new NBE Governor to hit the ground running

Staff Reporter -
The spate of appointments by the administration of Prime...

About us

Media and communications Center.

Cameroon Street, Awlo Building 7th floor,

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone Number: (+251) 116-616-184

Other Services

Reporter Tenders
https://www.reportertenders.com

Reporter Jobs
https://www.ethiopianreporterjobs.com

Ethiopian Reporter
https://www.ethiopianreporter.com

Reporter SMS Service 7474 (OK)

Subscribe

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright © 2022 Media & Communications Center. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy