Cross-country athletics team begins preparations

Regular training for the upcoming World Cross Country Championships has begun for the Ethiopian cross-country athletics squad. A total of 28 participants will represent Ethiopia on February 18, 2023, in Bathurst, Australia, according to the Ethiopian Athletics Federation (EAF).

The 40th Jan-Meda International Cross Country Championship was held on January 1, 2023, in Sululta, and the EAF selected a total of 28 athletes (14 males and 14 females) to compete.

All of the elite and youth athletes who have been recruited have been housed in hotels. Six elite and youth competitors of both sexes qualified for each distance at the World Championships (6, 8, and 10 km).

The mixed relay team consists of four athletes, two men and two women, according to the EAF. There are now eight trainers and two experienced doctors assisting them in their workouts.

With a total of 275 medals (105 gold, 108 silver, and 62 bronze), Ethiopia ranks among the world’s best in cross-country competition. Ethiopia also dominated the 43rd World Cross Country Championship in Denmark with a total of five gold, three silver, and three bronze medals.

Derartu Tulu, the current president of the EAF (three times), Tirunesh Dibaba (three times), and Kenenisa Bekele (six times) are the top Ethiopian athletes who have won three or more gold medals at the Championship.

The global cross-country championships will be held in Bathurst, Australia, on February 18, 2023. The 44th championship will be held in Oceania for the second time, following Auckland in 1988.

This event was originally scheduled for December 2021 but was postponed to December 2023 because of COVID-19 and associated travel restrictions to Australia.