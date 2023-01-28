Saturday, January 28, 2023
Services
Search
Subscribe
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
SportCross-country athletics team begins preparations

Cross-country athletics team begins preparations

Dawit Tolesa
By: Dawit Tolesa

Regular training for the upcoming World Cross Country Championships has begun for the Ethiopian cross-country athletics squad. A total of 28 participants will represent Ethiopia on February 18, 2023, in Bathurst, Australia, according to the Ethiopian Athletics Federation (EAF).

The 40th Jan-Meda International Cross Country Championship was held on January 1, 2023, in Sululta, and the EAF selected a total of 28 athletes (14 males and 14 females) to compete.

All of the elite and youth athletes who have been recruited have been housed in hotels. Six elite and youth competitors of both sexes qualified for each distance at the World Championships (6, 8, and 10 km).

The mixed relay team consists of four athletes, two men and two women, according to the EAF. There are now eight trainers and two experienced doctors assisting them in their workouts.

With a total of 275 medals (105 gold, 108 silver, and 62 bronze), Ethiopia ranks among the world’s best in cross-country competition. Ethiopia also dominated the 43rd World Cross Country Championship in Denmark with a total of five gold, three silver, and three bronze medals.

Derartu Tulu, the current president of the EAF (three times), Tirunesh Dibaba (three times), and Kenenisa Bekele (six times) are the top Ethiopian athletes who have won three or more gold medals at the Championship.

The global cross-country championships will be held in Bathurst, Australia, on February 18, 2023. The 44th championship will be held in Oceania for the second time, following Auckland in 1988.

This event was originally scheduled for December 2021 but was postponed to December 2023 because of COVID-19 and associated travel restrictions to Australia.

Previous article
Contextualizing Mamo Mihertu’s appointment
Next article
Walia’s flight delays alter EPL schedule by a week
- Advertisement -

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Depicting the relationship between Teff and freedom

Rebecca Tewodros -
Bekele Mekonnen, a visual artist, poet, and educator who...

Walia’s flight delays alter EPL schedule by a week

Dawit Tolesa -
The regular schedule of the Ethiopian Premier League (EPL),...

Contextualizing Mamo Mihertu’s appointment

Contributor -
Mamo Mihretu was named governor of the National Bank...

The multilateral financing paradox

Contributor -
Multilateral development banks (MDBs) have become the darling of...

About us

Media and communications Center.

Cameroon Street, Awlo Building 7th floor,

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone Number: (+251) 116-616-184

Other Services

Reporter Tenders
https://www.reportertenders.com

Reporter Jobs
https://www.ethiopianreporterjobs.com

Ethiopian Reporter
https://www.ethiopianreporter.com

Reporter SMS Service 7474 (OK)

Subscribe

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright © 2022 Media & Communications Center. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy