Walia’s flight delays alter EPL schedule by a week

The regular schedule of the Ethiopian Premier League (EPL), slated to resume on January 28, is pushed back by a week due to the delays of returning national team players from the CHAN competition, the EPL Share Company said.

As a result of their elimination from the group stage at the seventh CHAN, the Walias had to stay in Algeria rather than return home. The Walias were placed in Group A with Libya, Algeria, and Mozambique. But after drawing with Mozambique and losing to Algeria and Libya, they were eliminated from advancing in the competition.

After a terrible showing, Team Ethiopia was the first team eliminated. As a result, the squad had to reschedule their return date from Algeria to Addis Ababa because of the lack of available flight tickets.

Match weeks 14 through 19 will take place at Adama Science and Technology University on February 4, 2023, according to the share company’s announcement of the dates. The January 28 and 29 games featured St. George and Ethiopia Coffee and Wolayita Dicha vs. Sidama Coffee.

The national team reportedly had to fly with another carrier because Ethiopian Airlines does not offer direct flights to Algeria. It was also noted that the national team lacked the funds required to pay for a charter plane or other alternative air travel.

A total of 27 members of the Ethiopian delegation were forced to return, divided into groups; 12 returned on Thursday, and the rest left later that day and returned that night.

The remaining members should arrive in the days to come.