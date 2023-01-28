Saturday, January 28, 2023
Nafkot

Rebecca Tewodros
By: Rebecca Tewodros

Nafkot, a concert hosted by Ramada Addis and featuring Ethiopian music legend Aster Aweke, will take place on February 3, 2023, at Friendship Park. Also performing will be Dawit Melese, Helen Tesfaye, Andualem Gosa, and Millen Hailu. Early bird tickets cost 1500 birr, and regular tickets are 2000 birr. There are also VIP and VVIP sections, with tickets going for 3000 and 4000 birr, respectively.

Open Air Cinema

The Mosaic Hotel in Addis Ababa will host the Addis Open Air Cinema on February 5, 2023, including activities such as games, karaoke, and live music. Tickets cost 200 birr and can be purchased through the Ahun app.

Jubilation

On February 4, 2023, Chimp Events and Jubilation will host the seventh iteration of Jubilation. Doors open at 4 p.m., and the event continues until 4 a.m. at the renowned Greek Club. Tickets are available for 300 birr per person via the Ahun app platform.

 

Depicting the relationship between Teff and freedom
Child marriage still considered “culture”
