ADDIS EVENTS

Rebecca Tewodros
By: Rebecca Tewodros

Many activities in Addis Abeba have been canceled for this week and the following week due to recent events involving the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church and public unrest.

Even though organizers haven’t officially linked the two or indicated that the recent happenings were to blame for the postponing, the timing of the cancellation coincides with anticipated security threats. Recent events that prompted security concerns have forced the cancellation of events and public gatherings. This is true despite the fact that Addis Abeba staged multiple events while northern Ethiopia was at war.

Despite reports that the African Union summit is to blame, there is no conclusive explanation for the torrent of cancellations from event organizers.
Mega events, such as Aster Awoke’s concert, were also scheduled for this weekend but had to be canceled. Link Up Bazaar and Bermel Fest were set to take place this weekend, while Taste of Addis, which was scheduled for next week, has also been postponed.

