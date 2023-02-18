Deprived to the point of numbness

Whether it is tranquility, good health, a respectable existence, or love, we all have expectations of what life should be like. Nonetheless, it’s not always the case that we reap what we sow. What we think we deserve isn’t always what we actually get. There are many who mistakenly assume they are entitled to something better than they truly are.

In my opinion, Ethiopians are not even receiving the bare necessities of life. There are many times when we are denied access to the very basics of life just because of who we are as human beings. Those of us who have grown accustomed to hardship may mistakenly believe that only a select few are deserving of even the most fundamental of privileges.

I think this is a common reason why people express their gratitude for what little they have and pray that it stays in their possession rather than losing it, to the point where they are practically numb to their plight.

Take, for instance, our methods for conducting business in Ethiopia. An individual who pays for a product or service with the expectation that they will receive that product or service in accordance with the agreed-upon specifications, including the quality of the product and the time frame for delivery, is entitled to the service or product that they paid for. Everything the buyer and seller have agreed upon must be binding, both rationally and legally.

Unfortunately, however, only rarely do clients receive value commensurate with their expenditures. Even when just 70 or 60 percent of the agreed-upon standards are met, the customer is nevertheless expected to accept the good or service.

I mean, what’s there for the client to do? Should you seek legal recourse? In a country like Ethiopia, do you think that would be effective? Even if it does, more time and energy will be needed to even succeed.

Unfortunately, people rarely go to court. In my experience, customers will vent their anger at the seller as much as they can before giving in and accepting the goods or services. In the end, they settle for what was sent their way, consoling themselves with the thought, “At least not everything is lost!”

We accept the undeserved minimum as acceptable.

What baffles me is that while it’s not always possible to obtain what you deserve in Ethiopia, if you’re ready to roll up your sleeves and fight for it, you can get it! You may not receive what you deserve in Ethiopia, but you will get what you work hard for.

You have to ask yourself, “How much are you willing to fight?” And I don’t mean a friendly battle when I say “fighting.” It is a fight in which you are armed with a whip.

In this country, the “stick” works. They always seem to.

Let me be clear: I am not advocating taking the law into your own hands. However, it is important to know your rights and what you are owed, and those who deny humans this should be prepared for a struggle.

I frequently claim that Ethiopians are wise and patient people. They have grown so numb from being deprived so frequently. In recent years, “Temesgen” has been the most popular word choice among us, but the wrongdoers should be afraid when the glass is full and begins to overflow and we resolve to fight for what we deserve.