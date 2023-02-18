This Saturday, February 18, 2023, at VillaVerde, Link Up Addis will host “Undecided,” a promising and exciting evening of house, afrohouse, and techno music. Doors open at 8:00 p.m., and the price to get in is 300 birr.

LinkUp Bazaar

The LinkUp Bazaar has been rescheduled for the 24th and 25th of February 2023 at the original venue, the Greek Club, following a postponement this past week. Those looking for a weekend destination where they can kick back, eat, drink, shop, and play will find everything they need and more at the bazaar, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Ethio health

Next week, from February 23–25, 2023, the Ethiopian Skylight Hotel is slated to host the Ethio Health Exhibition and Congress, a premier trade event for healthcare product technologies and solutions. The medical, pharmaceutical, wellness, and cosmetics industries will all be represented at this all-encompassing convention.