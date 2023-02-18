“Ethiopia isn’t the energy powerhouse of Africa”

Mikael Alemu was born and raised in Moscow, Russia. His father is of Ethiopian descent, while his mother is Russian. The 52-year-old has over 30 years of expertise in the energy industry. Having a background in computer science and engineering, he thinks governmental blunders and an overemphasis on grid projects are to blame for the energy gap in Ethiopia.

Off-grid solutions are crucial for addressing the power demand in Ethiopia, where the majority of the population lacks access to electricity according to him. The Reporter’s Samson Berhane sat down with him to learn more about the energy industry and the initiatives that must be taken to meet the electricity demand. Excerpts:

The Reporter: Let’s start with the introduction. What do you do? In which area do you have expertise?

Mikael Alemu: When I see what is going on in Ethiopia, I believe that a lot of things are similar to how the economy was developing in Eastern Europe in the 1990s. That gives some insight into what’s going on. For the last several years, my focus has been on Ethiopia, specifically energy. I believe that the energy situation in the country is one that requires immediate attention.

I am afraid, and I’m not sure that even many people understand this, but Ethiopia generates five gigawatts of electricity, which for a country of 120 million people is unbelievably little. If you see Tokyo, it has 38 gigawatts. Russia generates 245 gigawatts and has 140 million people, while Vietnam, with 97 million people, generates 70 gigawatts. It goes without saying that you can’t do anything without electricity. It’s impossible to find any area that doesn’t require electricity. However, producing steel from iron ore requires coal. Cement also necessitates the use of coal, among others.

So, five gigawatts is too little, and it’s hard to imagine how the country can develop. We have the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam or GERD, which is a huge nationwide project that is producing 670 MW. Everything needs electricity in this day and age, and that’s why we think it’s most important for the development of the country. That’s why we do it; we created ten green gigawatts for Ethiopia, and that is the company that is doing all solar energy projects.

Let’s talk about your company. What do you do? When was it founded? What’s your target?

We started two years ago with an idea. I spent the last summer here looking and talking to people while I was talking to my partner. Since July, I have been here full time. I believe that before the rainy season we will have an office and we’ll have more stuff. We have met with different stakeholders.

We are explaining to them the things we can do and getting them ready. I think that I will start with the big warehouse here, and I need to have panels, inverters, and batteries here. So the project will take four months instead of a year while I wait for it to arrive from China. The world’s solar equipment station is chronically deficient. We always have issues with panels, inverter controllers, and other such things. So, I would be happy to bring something here. That’s my goal.

So, you’re planning to set up an assembly firm?

We intend to have our own warehouse, as well as our own engineering and installation. In several years, we’ll have local production. We will produce mounting structures on which you will put the panels. At the moment, I don’t see why somebody has to go into the assembly of the panels. It’s very little profit; it’s impossible. But if we go into the mounting solutions, the things on which you put the panels, those can be done. Of course, depending on the country, I would be happy to have a significant local component, but not by doing in Ethiopia what can be done cheaply elsewhere.

Over the last three decades, the government has tried to expand energy infrastructure across the country. Even from the statistics we see, Ethiopia is the largest and is even called the “energy powerhouse of Africa” because of the high amount of electricity it generates. But still, if you see the electricity coverage, it’s very low. The government says that the overall electricity coverage is now over 60 percent. But what is the government missing? We have several electricity infrastructures that have been expanded, but much of the population still does not have electricity in Ethiopia.

First of all, Ethiopia is not the energy powerhouse of Africa. A lot of African countries have more electricity generation per capita. Ethiopia has a lot of potential, of course, because we have a lot of land and sun, and our rivers are big. But the reality is different.

Second, you need to maintain the grid. Ethiopia is one million km2, which is huge and very expensive to build this grid and to maintain it. When lines or transformer substations are damaged, cars and people are needed to come and restore them, and with the world’s lowest electricity tariff—almost three cents per kilowatt hour—that residents pay, the Ethiopian Electric Utility (EEU) does not have enough money to maintain and repair infrastructure. In an interview, the CEO of EEU stated that it needs two times more money just to maintain the existing grid, not to develop it.

Today’s grid serves about 38 percent of the population, and 11 percent are served with solar or grid solutions. Do we even have money to make the grid available to the whole country? It would be prohibitively expensive because of the complicated landscapes, so we would have to run lines through unfavorable terrain. To add to that, the population is also scattered and lives far from each other, especially in the south, where we have pastoralists and people that tend cattle. I think it’s impossible and not necessary.

According to what you’re saying, the path we’ve been on for the past two decades of building several structures with billions of birr in investment is one of the areas that has left the development sector heavily indebted. For example, the Ethiopian Electric Power Company owes the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia billions of Birr. Given that most of the taxpayers’ money went to this sector, are you saying that the investments were in an area where they weren’t supposed to be?

Well, it’s progress. The United Kingdom has invested hundreds of billions, I think, in coal mining and iron ore extraction, but is there a steel industry in the UK that we can talk about now? no. It was destroyed by the Chinese completely. They are not competitive in coal mining in the UK, and billions of dollars have gone into it as well as the lives of the people for two hundred years.

The UK now makes money from financial services, IT start-ups, and everything else except coal mining. It’s very simple: the UK did it in 1770, France did it in 1810, then Germany did it in 1820, and then other countries started; it’s just the pattern of the whole industrial evolution. When you are a student, you have to go to the first grade before you go to the fifth grade, so in this sense, it was the first grade of economic development. It made Ethiopia modern, but the future shouldn’t be coal mining. It might be an economically efficient alternative to when solar panels and batteries were very expensive. But now, they are getting cheaper day by day, so it makes it possible.

So, you are saying that investing in non-grid solutions is profitable and less costly than investing in the grid sector. Taking that into account, what is your recommendation to the government?

It would be no surprise to me to see the government go down the road of grids and large-scale generation; that is what governments do around the world, but the good news is that a government cannot simply turn up and construct five more dams tomorrow. Even though you build infrastructure to generate electricity, let’s say by building a nuclear power plant that generates 25 gigawatts, you still have to think about distributing these 25 gigawatts to villages, which brings back the idea of grids. It also costs about USD 10 billion to build a nuclear station.

So, we are not talking about the alternative approaches; the government is focused, and it is within its interests to upgrade the price to 10 cents per kilowatt hour. This is a good move because they will then have money to maintain the grid. In Ethiopia, many of the developed places have grids; there is a new substation in Bishoftu, and everyone is happy.

I think that even if all the substations in Ethiopia were operational, the generation would still not be enough. Right now, there is about 20 percent of unused electricity generated, and 25 percent is lost due to old equipment. However, I don’t think there have been any new developments. We have more than half a million dollars from the World Bank, but it’s for centralized energy, for maintenance, not for development.

Regarding the tariff, the fact that the Ethiopian government charges a low tariff is said to be one of the reasons that discourages investors from engaging in its energy sector. What is your take on that?

That is one of the five factors. First of all, they need to make the tariff higher in order for the EEU to get more money for maintenance. That is much more important because I don’t believe in the grid. But the tariff is not the only thing. Another thing is the power purchase agreement. When the government is telling me that for 20–25 years I will be buying electricity from you at like eight cents per kilowatt-hour, that’s the contract.

So, when I invest a billion dollars, there is the station, and this billion dollars will return to me in 20 years with, I don’t know, five percent interest. If I was able to get a loan from the bank for three percent, that’s my profit. That’s the business, but in order to sign this, I have to believe that this entity, this government, will be paying me this money for 20 years. So, the government should have a good credit rating and a general feeling that the political situation is stable.

We have a big problem with the credit rating because we spend USD 16 billion every year importing stuff and only sell USD five billion. That is a negative income. So, credit rating is important, as is political stability and the society supporting the government—all this is coming into play, and I’m not sure that we are doing well on many of those components.

Do you think the tariff should be deregulated and maybe governed by the demand and supply so that many investors would be attracted to Ethiopia’s market and also avert the electric power shortage that citizens are facing right now?

Two things: tariffs are for the grid. Tariffs for the grid are important, I feel, for EEU, which maintains the grid. Investors should also be coming to do upgrades for particular businesses.

Is that what the government is doing right now?

The government can do more; they can make easier upgrades, like for one customer. The government has little involvement in off-grid systems. But the government can make the investment climate better.

If it’s off-grid, does the investor set the price?

Absolutely, by the investor and the customer, of course.

However, the investor’s goal remains to provide electricity to investors or businesses because the general public cannot afford to buy electricity at a higher tariff from private developers. So, taking that into account, what is the best solution, especially an off grid solution for citizens?

I believe it’s something that we will be able to see over time whether it’s working or not. But my belief is that large power generation can provide electricity to commercial users, and some amount of electricity can be provided to the local population. My calculations show that there is a price that I charge the commercial users, so I can give it to the population for free. This is one of the models.

There are other models, of course, but I believe that a low tariff for the population can be maintained. Also, the population in Ethiopia consumes little electricity, and this will not change overnight. People would not install air conditioning units while living in their huts. It will grow slowly, and by the time they live in nice villas, they will most likely have enough money to pay ten cents per kilowatt hour.

This is the electricity that can be provided by a commercial solar farm working for ethio telecom. Ethio-telecom needs 50 kw for the substations, and they can pay a lot because now they pay USD 2–3 for diesel per liter in the regions. They pay much higher prices than the government price, and they can afford to pay a lot for electricity that will be generated by solar energy, for example. I believe that’s what I would do as an investor or as the owner of the mini-grids; I would give it away for free or maybe for a nominal amount, but I don’t think that it should be expensive.

But the tariff is only, as you said, for the grid. But with regards to solutions, how can the government provide solar lanterns or panels, especially taking into account the geography of Ethiopia and its population and demography? What kind of grid solutions do you recommend for Ethiopia? Plus, do you think Ethiopia might encourage the production of solar lanterns locally?

Those are questions about the solution for the population. As previously stated, I come from a background in strategy analysis, and I also see things from a different perspective. Ethiopia is not the first country that is going through economic development; it’s following the path that was started in 1740 by England, which was the first country to start going this way. We all know how it works. For example, pastoralists are wonderful, but there will be no pastoralists in 50 years. It’s just impossible. People require adequate medical care and must live in a clean environment. So, it will change; urbanization will come; and society will change a lot, and people will be moving to the areas where the industries also exist.

Energy supply for industries can be energy supply for people; you will not be solving the problem when you have to supply energy to people but there are no industries. Even today, the most problematic area is the south, with its huge sugar factories and storage facilities. You can supply energy to the sugar factory and to the citizens, but later it will be more urbanized, more concentrated, and more focused. I envision the future of energy, as well as the future of society, as more modernized and concentrated, with more people working in factories. Then I see an energy solution with off-grid generation.

The question of long-term vision is a big one, but it’s very politically charged. So I’m not surprised that the government is not talking about this. The only thing I see is very vague, and sometimes it looks like science fiction. When you look at the financial numbers in the 10-year development plan, they increased the GDP by three times, which definitely looks better. And then they have no deficit in the trade balance. How?

But for me, for my company, and for the businesses that I advise, I’m talking about the shift in society.

This is about local production; it’s very simple. It’s mathematical; it’s not emotional or ideological. We have spare parts. We assemble them into the finished product. Then we see how much the added value is when you’re manufacturing locally. Local manufacturing is expensive. You need to have customer support for this product. You have to have a warranty and quality assurance.

But for a country with a critical shortage of foreign currency, do you think that five percent even matters?

Exactly. What I’m saying is that this five percent should be compared to the cost of the old manufacturing prices, and that the math is not that simple because this cost is huge.

On the overall energy sector, the government is encouraging many foreign investors, especially as a public-private partnership, to invest in geothermal, solar, and other areas. So, what advice do you have for investors and the government in terms of creating a conscious investment climate?

It’s very easy for investors because the only number that they have to keep in mind is that Ethiopia needs at least 50 gigawatts to be able to develop. Another number that all investors and the government, I’m sure, know about is 2.5 percent, which is how many more Ethiopians are born every year. In five years, there will be 10 million more Ethiopians. So, these people have to get work because if they do not get work, it will not be good for anyone.

So we need to create 10 million new jobs every five years. For this, we need industrial development. For industrial development, we need energy.

For the government, it’s just being open, more welcoming, and having more trust. I believe the government has no specific activity planned for foreign investors. The government should do this for about 10 million young people who are entering the labor force for the first time. That’s why the government needs to open the economy to increase competition in all the sectors, and it hasn’t yet started.

Just recently, I think they published a draft for the capital markets, and it says the minimum capital that the company needs to do the credit rating is 15,000,000 birr for the rating agency. That’s crazy. This is signaling that they don’t want competition. So does competition. Why do foreign companies have to have USD 200,000 in capital? You can have them open businesses with zero capital; they will maybe be out of business in two years, but that’s fine. It’s their loss. But all these barriers the government is setting—and I’m not surprised—have to change.