M-PESA officially secures license in Ethiopia

The National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE) granted mobile money license for M-PESA. Safaricom has secured the license for M-PESA seven months after it started telecom operation in Ethiopia.

“M-PESA will start operation in Ethiopia in the next few weeks and months,” Peter Ndegwa, CEO of Safaricom Ethiopia, announced the news this morning while presenting the annual report in Nairobi.

NBE also confirmed the issuance of M-PESA Mobile Financial Service Plc to Safaricom Telecommunications Ethiopia Plc, in a statement issued on May 11, 2023.