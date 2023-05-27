Ideal self

People suffer from low self-esteem for a variety of reasons. Although I am neither a psychologist nor an expert in a field related to psychology, I have always believed that low self-esteem is formed during a person’s formative years. I believe that once adults reach a certain age, they have a small window of opportunity to improve their true sense of self-worth. Perhaps that viewpoint is incorrect from a scientific standpoint, but it is my opinion.

I have observed in my own life and in the lives of those around me, including those I do not know personally but only through the media, that low self-esteem developed in childhood is not easily overcome. It is akin to a stamp that you carry with you throughout your entire life, and it becomes a part of your identity.

People may lose or lack self-esteem for a variety of reasons. In my opinion, there are two ways that individuals deal with low self-esteem. There are those who accept who they are and recognize that they have low self-esteem, as well as those who cannot accept it and are in a constant state of conflict. Those who fight it can be divided into two categories: those who fight it in the wrong way and those who fight it right away.

These individuals attempt to improve their circumstances by working on themselves, while the former doesn’t work on themselves. They attempt to portray an image to others in which they do not actually believe.

I wish to discuss the second category.

These individuals harbor anger and resentment toward themselves and others. They desire to portray an ideal image of themselves and others by taking shortcuts. They have not worked on themselves to achieve this ideal image, instead relying on external, temporary, and non-sustainable solutions.

These individuals are conceited and boastful. In addition to being aggressive, they would do anything to earn the respect and acceptance of others. Their desire is to be respected for what they are not. They rely on easily observable characteristics to persuade others of their ideal self-image. They are unwilling to put forth the effort required for others to believe in their ideal self-image. These individuals have an extremely delicate ego and misinterpret everything. It is difficult to have an honest conversation with them, and they always misinterpret your actions as being motivated by malice.

Unfortunately, their efforts to portray an ideal self-image to others are futile. This image seldom persuades individuals. And this further frustrates them, causing them to resort to aggressive methods to prove themselves to others. And it makes no difference if these aggressive actions have negative consequences for others, creating a vicious cycle.

I wonder whether they would have been better off investing their time and resources in working on themselves, improving their situation, and convincing others that they deserve respect.

Rarely do desperate attempts to portray an ideal image of oneself achieve their intended purpose. Attempting to create an idealized image does not address the underlying issue that led to low self-esteem in the first place.

Low self-esteem is like a contagious disease that infects others. People who fight it by portraying an image in which they do not believe only incite the hatred and resentment of others.