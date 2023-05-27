Golf Club to host golfing championship

The Addis Ababa Golf Club is hosting the African Region 4 Golf Championship, according to the Ethiopian Golf Club Association. The 2023 championship tournament is scheduled for June 5 through June 11.

Teshome Mosisa, the president of the Ethiopian Golf Club Association, stated that preparations are currently being made to successfully organize the tournament. In a press release, the president explained the various preparations taken by the Association.

Teshome stated that in addition to the four African Region members, five non-African nations have already confirmed their participation in the competition. Ethiopian athletes are being selected and prepared for the competition.

Holding the competition in Ethiopia, Teshome says, will significantly contribute to enhancing the country’s reputation and fostering stronger ties.

Even though the sport has existed in Ethiopia since the tenure of the First High Trinity, it has not yet reached the desired level of development. But ever since 1990, the sport has been growing in popularity, with Ethiopia organizing the first-ever East African golf tournament in 2008, according to available data.

The African Region 4 Golf Championship is an important sporting event in Ethiopia. The competition is anticipated to attract golf enthusiasts from all over the globe and provide an opportunity for Ethiopian golfers to demonstrate their skills and compete against some of the best golfers from other nations.

The Association has assured that every precaution will be taken to ensure the competition’s seamless operation and pledged to promote the sport in Ethiopia and encourage more individuals to participate. The region is anticipated to benefit from the highly anticipated event.