Sunday, May 28, 2023
Addis EventsCreative DNA

Creative DNA

Rebecca Tewodros
By Rebecca Tewodros

The British Council is bringing you the Creative DNA Ethiopia fashion pop-up shop on May 27. Creative Hub Ethiopia, located around Mexico in front of Wabi Shebelle, is hosting this all-day event featuring the creations of 10 talented designers.

Creative DNA

Ethiopian Girl Skaters is celebrating its second anniversary on May 28 with skating, music, games, food, drinks, and more. Addis Skate Park (located in the alleyway behind Laphto Mall) is hosting the event from 2 to 6 p.m. The event is free for girls.

Ecotravel

Join Ecotravel Ethiopia Tours this weekend for a camping trip to Doho Lodge and Awash National Park to see Ethiopia’s unspoiled beauty. For 4500 birr, join this two-day, one-night excursion on May 27 and 28, 2023. Five meals, transportation, a bonfire, a tent, swimming, and more are included in the fee.

 

