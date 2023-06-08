$112 Million Lifeline for Ethiopia’s HIV Battle

Ethiopia has received a USD 112 million boost to help in its fight against HIV/AIDS, as the country struggles to curb the epidemic by 2030.

The funding, announced by U.S. AIDS Ambassador John Nkengasong, comes through the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) program and will be used to implement the Country Operational Plan 2023 (COP23).

Developed in consultation with Ethiopian health officials and activists, COP23 aims to restore HIV services disrupted by conflict and sustain programs nationwide.

It targets reaching the “90-90-90” goals: 90 percent of people know their status; 90 percent of HIV positive people are on treatment; and 90 percent of those treated are virally suppressed.

The money will also improve care for Ethiopian children under 15, with the goal of ending HIV as a public health threat.

Over 20 years, PEPFAR has poured nearly three billion dollars into Ethiopia’s HIV fight. This has strengthened the health system through workforce growth, infrastructure and labs supporting HIV services.

With this latest USD 112 million boost , Ethiopia hopes to gain momentum in its battle to curb and ultimately end one of its biggest health challenges. But success will depend on how effectively the funds are deployed.