Saturday, June 10, 2023
Services
Search
Subscribe
NewsFinance Minister admits growth plan at risk

Finance Minister admits growth plan at risk

Staff Reporter
By Staff Reporter

Ahmed Shide, the Minister of Finance, has admitted that achieving double digit economic growth is far from reach due to a series of economic shocks that have hit the country in recent years.

While presenting next year’s budget, the Minister said today the government’s 10 year growth plan targeting 10 percent annual economic growth would require big efforts to achieve.

He called inflation, which remains at about 30 percent, a big threat to the economy. High inflation has eroded consumers’ purchasing power, the Minister acknowledged.

- Advertisement -

Ahmed admitted that the government has been unable to lower inflation effectively. He warned that persistently high inflation would hinder the country’s ability to achieve its ambitious growth targets.

Previous article
$112 Million Lifeline for Ethiopia’s HIV Battle
Next article
Declining deficit marks next year’s budget proposal
- Advertisement -

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Finance Minister pressed on funding for PM’s “fancy” projects

Sisay Sahlu -
In a bold challenge to the government's financial practices,...

Convicts of rape, infant murder eligible for pardon under new directive

Samuel Bogale -
It will depend on the severity of the crimes...

Amid war challenges, Tigray emerges with new cement project

Ashenafi Endale -
Mekelle, Tigray Investor appetite is growing in the Togoga Cement...

New capital market rule to curb misleading claims in share sale

Samuel Bogale -
Ethiopian Capital Market Authority (ECMA) is expediting steps to...

About us

Media and communications Center.

Cameroon Street, Awlo Building 7th floor,

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone Number: (+251) 116-616-184

Other Services

Reporter Tenders
https://www.reportertenders.com

Reporter Jobs
https://www.ethiopianreporterjobs.com

Ethiopian Reporter
https://www.ethiopianreporter.com

Reporter SMS Service 7474 (OK)

Subscribe

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright © 2022 Media & Communications Center. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy