League leaders close in on title

Saturday, June 10, 2023
SportLeague leaders close in on title

Staff Reporter
Togolese striker Ismail Oro Agoro notched his league-leading 23rd goal of the season as St. George defeated Lege Tafo Legedadi 2-1 in Ethiopian Premier League (EPL) Week 27 action.

Midfielder Haider Sherafa scored the other goal at Hawassa University Stadium. Legatefo Legedadi’s striker, Ibsa, scored the match’s only goal in stoppage time.

The result lifted St. George’s points total to 58, opening an eight-point gap over second-placed Bahir Dar City. Lege Tafo, already relegated, sits in 15th place with 15 points. Ismail Agoro increased his goal tally for the season to 23, consolidating his position as the league’s leading scorer.

Club Championship to serve up Tunisia hopefuls

Ethiopia’s best table tennis players are vying for selection to the national team as the second round of the Ethiopian Table Tennis Club Championship gets underway at the Ethiopian Sports Academy.

The Ethiopian Table Tennis Federation (ETTF) is hosting the tournament featuring more than 90 competitors representing six clubs.

The competition includes both elite and youth athletes and aims to identify the best athletes who will represent Ethiopia at the upcoming African Table Tennis Championship in Tunisia.

Ethiopia rejects “ethnic cleansing” accusation in western Tigray
Perceived vs. real need: the disconnect continues
