Saturday, June 10, 2023
Former champs gear up for comeback campaign

Former champs gear up for comeback campaign

Dawit Tolesa
By Dawit Tolesa

After a two-year absence due to the conflict between the central government and Tigray region, the 2019 Ethiopian Premier League (EPL) champions Mekele 70 Enderta have begun preparations to resume competing in the regular league competition.

The club’s management, supporters, and local authorities debated several important issues. A board member and other club representatives also attended the discussion.

“We are receiving numerous requests to participate in regional and national events. Both long- and short-term plans will be made to accomplish this,” Mekelle Football Club president Yirga Gebreigzehaber said.

The club claimed there are encouraging responses to their return plans, making it appropriate to discuss the topic with fans. The Ethiopian Football Federation (EFF) also verbally requested the club’s return, while the local government promised to do everything within its power to support the club’s re-entry into competition.

The biggest problem discussed during meetings was gathering resources. Previously, around 25 percent of the club’s budget came from stadium tickets and sponsors, with the city administration covering the remaining expenses.

“Three parties have made recommendations, and together with the board, we are discussing them. The national federation and our financial status will determine whether we continue or not,” the club stated.

Mekelle 70 Enderta had one of its best seasons in 2017–18, competing for the championship until the very end of the campaign before finishing fourth. After a challenging season where forward Amanuel Gebremichael scored 18 goals, the club won its first EPL championship in 2019.

