Shega Events is bringing the hotly anticipated Bermel Fest: Limited Edition to Villa Verde on June 24, 2023. Tickets for the first wave are currently being sold for 400 birr each through the Ahun app, while tickets for the second and third waves will cost 500 birr and 600 birr, respectively.

Fusion

Walia Beer is bringing Walia Fusion to Kana Studio on June 10. The event blends Ethiopian traditional music with contemporary sounds, as well as Ethiopian and modern dance, fashion, and art. Experience this fusion for just 300 birr.

Zodiac

This Saturday, Eba Events presents the Zodiac Experience at Viking Bar, celebrating Gemini season. All Geminis will receive free entry to the fun-filled event. Regular advance tickets cost 150 birr, while tickets at the door are 200 birr, and VIP tickets cost 400 birr. Doors open at 5:00 p.m.