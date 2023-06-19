Former national team coach Wubetu to take over as coach of Fasil Kenema

Former Ethiopian national team coach, Wubetu Abate, will be taking over as the new coach of Fasil Kenema, the Ethiopian football club that won the Ethiopian Premier League two years ago, sources said. The new coach is expected to replace Ashenafi Kebede, who had been coaching the team since 2020.

Fasil Kenema has had a difficult year so far, currently sitting in sixth position in the league. The club has been playing in the Ethiopian Premier League since 2017, and has been looking for a coach who can help them achieve better results.

Wubetu s a well-known figure in Ethiopian football, having previously coached several Ethiopian clubs, including Ethiopian Coffee, Saint George, and Mekelakeya, recently rebranded as Mechal. He has also coached the Ethiopian national team, leading them to qualify for the African Cup of Nations after eight years absence in 2021.

The details of the agreement between Fasil Kenema and Wubetu have not yet been disclosed. However, the coach will be given the task of turning the team’s fortunes around.