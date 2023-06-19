PM no-show, despite being named panel speaker in Accra

While Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed skipped the Annual General Meeting of the African Export-Import Bank being held in Accra, capital city of Ghana, executives of banks and central bank official represented the country at the summit.

Vice Governor of the National Bank of Ethiopia, Fikadu Digafe, and the presidents of major Ethiopian banks including Dashen Bank, Zemen Bank, Berhan Bank and Commercial Bank of Ethiopia attended the Afreximbank AGM 2023. Former Minister Hailemariam Desalegn was also present.

However, these officials were not a formal delegation from Ethiopia, as they attended the summit in their own capacity.

Abiy Ahmed had been listed as a panelist representing Ethiopia but did not attend the event. He was scheduled to participate in a panel discussion on “The Benefits of Strong Continental Financial Institutions” alongside the presidents of Zimbabwe Sao Tome and Principe, and a former Nigerian president.

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni was also absent from the event.