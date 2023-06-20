Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Addis Ababa rent spikes barred until July

By Samson Berhane

Addis Ababa landlords have been prohibited from raising tenants’ rent until July 8, 2023, said the city administration.

The administration makes the announcement today, observing that some property owners had begun increasing rents in violation of March 2023 decision, pointing to the roof and wall tax as an excuse.

The decision bars landlords from arbitrarily increasing rent prices or evicting tenants until the end of June 2023 in order to protect residents.

Landlords are advised to comply with this decision and refrain from increasing rent prices or evicting tenants until the deadline, warned the city administration.

The last ban was imposed in March 2023 to stabilize housing costs for residents. It comes as the city grapples with economic challenges stemming from galloping inflation.

PM no-show, despite being named panel speaker in Accra
Ethiopia’s dollar drought leaves airlines high and dry
