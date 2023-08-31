Addis Ababa University – AAU announces new leadership ahead of autonomy

Addis Ababa University (AAU) has unveiled its new governance structure as the institution prepares to transition to an autonomous model next year. Frehiwot Tamiru has been appointed as chair of AAU’s governing board.

Frehiwot currently serves as CEO of ethio telecom but will concurrently take on oversight of AAU’s board following the recent university autonomy law passed by parliament. Education Minister Birhanu Nega will join her as Chancellor, a position he was endorsed for by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD).

The autonomous university law requires institutions to establish new bodies, including chancellor, governance board, president, senate, autonomous university council, executive committee and other structures.

AAU’s switch to autonomy aims to separate it from government bureaucracy and allow self-governance over its budget and administration. The university’s governing board, which Frehiwot will head, is key to the transition process.

Comprised of nine to eleven members, the board will guide AAU’s reorganization ahead of its independence taking full effect next year.